Country singer Miranda Lambert specializes in writing albums that gain critical praise and go platinum. With her sharp lyrics, catchy hooks and attitude to match, her success makes sense, but Lambert’s far from a one-trick pony. She just released “Wildcard,” an energetic record for of humor, drinks and heart, but the album comes out of a mix of knowing her strengths and seeking something new. She’s not an artist content to rest comfortably, and her current work highlights that aspect of her life and career.
To start with, this fall Lambert brings back a new edition of her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour, which will include her Pistol Annies, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes in Charlottesville. At a time when the struggle for female artists to get more airtime in in Nashville has become more visible, Lambert simply continues her long-running tradition of touring with other women.
“It just comes from knowing that it’s hard, knowing what goes into it and having other women that are willing to do it,” she explained. “It’s not an easy dream to chase. I didn’t really have any female mentors. I had artists that were kind to me, but there wasn’t any female touring when I started coming up. I had a lot of support from male artists. I went on my first tour with Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley. I just never had a woman to show me the ropes. I guess part of it is I’ve learned my own way, somehow, how to do this. I feel like it’s my duty in a way to show other women, to help them, and to lift them up. I didn’t really have that.”
While Lambert’s support might be noteworthy at this moment, it doesn’t mark a change for her.
“I’ve never done anything different,” she said. “I’ve always brought women on the road and supported them. Now it’s a popular topic, but I’ve been doing it since way before that, and I’ll be doing it way after.”
On “Wildcard,” Lambert does what she’s always done, but she’s also found new sounds and directions to do so — particularly by bringing in some more rock edge, as on “Mess with My Head.”
“I thought it was cool,” she said of the track. “It had a rock vibe. It really wasn’t a change; it was just going back to what I’ve known,” pointing out that it reminds her of the work she did on “Kerosene.”
“I approached this record process with the same excitement and open-mindedness that I did my first one,” she said. “I had a new outlook. I sort of made my singer-songwriter record, and I was ready to jump back in and have some live stuff. Whatever you do on record changes your show.”
Part of that process involved co-writing with an impressive list of artists, including Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna. Lambert notes one colleague in particular who influenced the new album.
“I wrote with Luke Dick a lot,” she said. “He has these amazing chops and sounds, and it just pushes you into a whole new realm of writing and style of writing. What do I have to lose? I was just ready to try something new.”
Lambert also worked with a new producer, instead of Frank Liddell.
“After ‘The Weight of These Wings,’ and with that being such a long process and a healing process, he gave me his blessing to go explore and find something new. It’s like any long relationship; sometimes things get stale. We’d been together since I was 19. Him giving me his blessing gave me the freedom to know I was doing the right thing going with Jay Joyce. Jay Joyce played on all my early stuff, so I knew he would get me and be able to pull out different things in me, but still keep my common thread.”
Regardless of changes in sound or production, Lambert sticks to her approach of turning life into music.
“I definitely am one of those songwriters that uses every experience for my art,” she said. “That’s part of the reason I have a career. It’s always honest. It’s not always pretty. It’s like putting your diary out there. It’s honest. “
Lambert finds herself able to “go through that awkward phase of writing it down and putting it on tape” because she recognizes the way songs can help you get through difficulties, and she’s not alone in that feeling that way: “Other people go through shit, too.” She hears feedback from fans that tell her how her music got them through something, and she realizes, “This is why I do what I do.”
But what Lambert does isn’t so easily pinned down. Besides her solo career, she also records with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley as the Pistol Annies, a “passion project” that comes together when it happens.
“We have separate careers; two of us are moms,” Lambert said. “We know when it’s time to make a record.”
She also has her own fashion line, Idyllwind, and maintains MuttNation, a foundation she and her mom, Bev Lambert, founded in 2009 that focuses on rescue animals and shelters. The charity has raised “a couple million dollars” to help dogs find homes.
Amid all the activity and changes in her life and career, Lambert has learned that she can “always pull a wild card out of my sleeve,” an idea that runs through the record.
“Overall, this record is like: it’s OK to be somber and have your moments, but don’t live in that,” Lambert said. “Know that you’re going to be fine. There’s hope.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.