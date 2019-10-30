This Halloween, film fans can see a thriller with a heart for people in recovery. The team behind the short film “Mount Skylight” is planning a launch event Nov. 7 at Timberwood Grill, inviting audience members on the journey to raise $50,000 to turn the Virginia-made short film into a feature.
“It’ll still be our 100 percent Virginia film. We are happy with what we have,” producer Ryan Cudahy said. “Virginia is a character in the movie. We have a Virginia cast, crew, location and gear.”
Rich with Virginia scenery, the film follows four recovering addicts who come back to town after an afternoon of hiking to discover that everyone has disappeared.
The four friends face a variety of challenges, from finding enough gasoline to get home to learning to trust each other in frightening circumstances.
Although the mystery of the missing townspeople adds a Halloween-worthy edge, it also allows the film team to explore the sense of abandonment that people in recovery can face when they try to resume their lives, Cudahy said.
“We do think this is going to be a film that draws people in,” Cudahy said. “I’ve always said the most important part of the film is the character development. We thought we’d only scratched the surface on these characters in the short film.”
Expanding the “Mount Skylight” story into a feature-length film will allow audiences to get to know these characters better as they face adversity. As desperation sets in, their friendships are tested.
“We wanted to tell a more intimate story,” Cudahy said. “The only hope they have is to get to another town.”
In addition to examining the struggles addicts face in the isolation and confusion of recovery, the film takes a closer look at “a big question: What does it mean to be a ‘good person?’ A person’s character is judged best on how they handle difficult situations.”
Taylor McNelis is the director, and the cast includes Morgan Flanagan, Brendan Gaffey, Matt Sharpe, Madison Tolley and Tory Key.
The team originally planned its launch event for Oct. 7, but then producer Kestrel Aceto died in an accident. Instead of canceling the event, her friends decided to pause, mourn and push forward in her honor.
“No one was more passionate about our film than Kestrel,” Cudahy said. “We are going to dedicate the film to her.
“It has been quite a time, but where we have the story is where Kestrel wanted it to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.