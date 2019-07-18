“I want a sword.”
It makes sense that John Darnielle, songwriter for and frontman of the Mountain Goats, would say something like that. The band’s latest indie-rock album, “In League with Dragons,” draws more than a little from fantasy.
For every fictional wizard, though, there’s a real-life figure. That interweaving, coupled with (sometimes hidden) self-reflection, has led to one of the best releases in the band’s deep catalog.
The record also benefits from surprising levels of collaboration, not only between the musicians but with producer Owen Pallett. The Mountain Goats have been a proper band — rather than just an alias for Darnielle — since about the time swords went out of style, but the recording process for “In League” was a noticeable shift.
“At long last, I feel like I have proven that I can do the thing I like myself,” Darnielle said. “I had enough cushion for myself to feel like, ‘If I fall on myself and I don’t like it, it’s only one record among God only knows how many.’ I let Owen make decisions about which songs stayed and which songs went, and about how to arrange them and about how to produce them. I gave him a really free hand.”
Pallett brought a handful of musicians to “play all over everything,” an experience new to Darnielle. He said, “The creativity — all these ideas bouncing around — the camaraderie was super special.”
“I’m Catholic,” Darnielle laughed. “I’m not a practicing Catholic, but I don’t think you ever lose your Catholicism entirely. Catholics generally are not known for their openness to change. Twenty-one years in, I was like, ‘Well, try something else and see what happens.’”
If the recording process was a team project, the songwriting was deeply personal and even self-referential. The songs, varied as the topics can be, aren’t easily paraphrased.
“I don’t like having an answer. I live in a dynamic,” Darnielle said. “I like mystery; I like wondering why I was compelled to write this story. I don’t resist learning — that’s reactionary. You can find more things to wonder about. It’s exciting and rewarding.”
One of the tensions that runs through the album concerns its title, raising questions about how we can make peace with our own dragons (though the album isn’t meant to be read just metaphorically) even while pondering self-destructive behavior that might lead to an erasure of at least those parts of ourselves that trouble us — ideas that meet in tracks like “Going Invisible 2.”
“Making peace means two things,” Darnielle explained. “One, it means calming that force within you, but the other means indulging it as an idea. Anybody who’s been wronged will face a struggle with a desire for revenge. You, left to your own id, to your 5-year-old self, will be happy to enact revenge on those who have done you wrong. If you pretend that you’ve overcome that desire, then you’re claiming to have superseded the human condition. But you battle it! It’s one of the powers and principalities, so you battle it. You try to keep it in check. If you start to pretend that battle is winnable — and it’s not — it’s a struggle that you do.
“One way that you do that is to indulge it as a thought. The imagination is so rich that as long as you understand its limits and can keep it in balance, then you can totally imagine ‘Death to my enemies!’ It’s a good and healthy thought as long as you understand that the function of that thought is to bring you peace. It’s unhealthy or bad if you get too into it or you start writing op-eds about how you have the right to kill your enemies.”
Those sorts of ideas still need to cohere into an album, and some of the exciting work happens when it turns into a unified piece.
“When you put it together, you do have to answer: what was I writing about?” Darnielle said. “Here’s the common thread among those, and here are the ones that express that the most strongly, ‘Younger’ being the best one for me. I have my suspicions that, for every writer, there are one or two themes that just make a straight line. When you do art or writing, you’re trying to say something that nags at you. Your opinion on it may shift, but it’s probably true that the work is a continuous line, and individual songs, stories, books, paintings — whatever — are just expressions of that line.”
Darnielle might have a continuous line in his work, but his interests range far enough that it feels more like a web, with some big questions at the heart of it. He’s been listening to James Ferraro’s work, which considers “how the technological age has impacted the spiritual age.” He’s been thinking about the relationship of American evangelicalism to this political climate. He wonders, “What does it mean broadly for the future of American spirituality that American evangelicals have been so openly receptive to nihilism?”
Existential problems linger, but some desires are more easily satisfied. Darnielle said that someone contacted him on Twitter and offered to make him a sword, so his fireplace should have a new, personalized decoration soon. Dragons, take note.