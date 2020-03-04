Friday is opening night for Four County Players’ new production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which can be seen through March 22 in Barboursville.
Director Clinton Johnston leads the cast for the whodunit that has been named the world’s longest-running play. Look for Lisa Weigold as Mollie Ralston, Charif Soubra as Giles Ralston, John Kermgard as Sergeant Trotter, Greyson Taylor as Christopher Wren, Linda Zuby as Mrs. Boyle, Emma Shirley as Miss Casewell, John Baker as Major Metcalfe and Tim Carlson as Mr. Paravicini. They’ll introduce audience members to colorful characters who’ve been snowed in at a country house together and soon discover that there’s a stone-cold killer among them.
The production team includes Mandy Shuker as production stage manager, Charlotte Drummond as producer, Megan Hillary as costume designer, Steven Reid as lighting designer, James Harte as scenic designer, Carl Schwaner as sound designer, Sid Wood as master carpenter, Iney Byfield as properties designer and set dresser, Lisa Grant as dialect coach, Kerry Moran as scenic painter, Erin Wallace as board operator, Nick Hagy as technical director and Gary Warwick White as production manager.
Tickets are $18; seniors and students pay $16, and children younger than 12 get in for $14. All Friday night tickets are $10. If you’re planning to bring a group of 10 or more friends, call the box office at (540) 832-5355. For more information, go online to fourcp.org or facebook.com/four countyplayers.
