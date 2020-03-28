For Karen Smith’s husband, Brant, who has battled frontal temporal dementia since his early 50s, music is a connection to family, faith and fun.
“He’s so soothed by music,” Smith said. “It brings a smile to his face. He’ll get up and dance. It evokes a lot of emotion that normally I don’t get to see.”
Attending live performances in the pre-COVID-19 novel coronavirus era helped the Smiths continue to enjoy music while getting out and being around people, thanks to Fridays After Five and Carter Mountain Orchard’s Thursday music series. And at a time in his life when her husband can’t follow a worship service through the words in the bulletin the way he once did, hearing stirring organ music at church “is his spiritual moment — in the music,” Karen Smith said. “That’ll bring tears to his eyes.”
Staying close to home to help avoid contracting the virus or spreading it to others doesn’t have to mean going without the soul-satisfying pull of music or missing out on the latest recordings, however. The Alzheimer’s Association released a star-studded new digital album, “Music Moments,” on March 13.
“Music Moments” contains 10 tracks, each of which has special significance to the musician sharing it.
Tracks include “Stand By Me,” originally by Ben E. King, performed by Anthony Hamilton; Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay,” recorded by Sting; “Annie,” by Peter Townsend and Ronnie Lane, performed by Band of Horses; John Prine’s “Hello in There,” performed by Jason Isbell; a new acoustic version of “Hard to Grow Up” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; Waylon Jennings’ “Dreaming My Dreams with You,” performed by Lee Ann Womack; “Hey Jude” by the Beatles, as recorded by Nile Rodgers and CHIC; “If My Love Could Kill,” originally recorded by Lucinda Williams, performed by Sharon Van Etten; and “Backwards Breathing,” a previously unreleased track by The Head and the Heart.”
Downloading the album is convenient for listeners who are staying put to avoid coming in contact with COVID-19. The album’s mix of older and newer selections appeals to listeners like Brant Smith, who enjoys a variety of musical genres and amassed a large connection of recordings on his computer over the years.
“Music is a very special thing for him,” Karen Smith said. “He listens to classical music. He listens to hip-hop, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.”
Songs from the 1960s and 1970s have a special place in Brant Smith’s heart, and they can evoke memories that gladden his family as well.
“When he hears music from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, those are from his time period, in the ‘60s and ‘70s — and he can recall the words,” Karen Smith said. “Those memories are really deep seated.”
Caregivers and friends of people with dementia also enjoy the moments of togetherness music can bring, she said.
“It makes me feel as if I can do something meaningful for him,” she said. “We don’t really have conversations, but music is just something he always enjoys.”
Listeners who’d like to add their own stories to a broader conversation of family members, friends and supporters can use the #MyMusicMoment hashtag on social media. To listen to the “Music Moments” album, learn more about it and hear the musicians’ stories, go to alz.org/MusicMoments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.