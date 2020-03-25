The Front Porch may be closed for the time being while people stop gathering to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, but that doesn’t keep executive director Emily Morrison from keeping one of her favorite appointments.
Her 4 p.m. singing class with a group of local children “is the best part of my day,” Morrison said. Although the children aren’t able to attend class in person, video conferencing apps and other forms of technology are giving local music teachers and their students new ways to keep making progress in their studies while schools and businesses are closed.
Business are coming up with creative solutions to succeed in a time of social distancing, and for about 300 local music students at The Front Porch in downtown Charlottesville, that means mastering video conferencing apps along with sharps, flats, tempos and arpeggios.
Students and teachers are learning that different video conferencing products suit different applications. Zoom has proved to be a good fit so far for remote music lessons, because it makes it easier for teachers and students to play the same musical passage at the same time, Morrison said. Programs with built-in time delays don’t work as well for that, but they can be useful for other tasks.
“I’m getting great feedback” from teachers and students, she said. “Zoom is great. A lot of our teachers are also using Google Hangouts.”
Morrison continues to look for creative solutions to keep her team of six full-time employees moving forward in unsettling times.
“We have been working really hard to keep people working with their teachers,” Morrison said. “Every day, I’m just focusing on ‘What’s the right thing I can do today to keep us afloat?’ We’re definitely staying positive. We have a great team.”
Practicing music can offer both entertainment and a sense of accomplishment. Finding time to practice can be difficult when families’ schedules are disrupted by the shuttering of schools, the loss of team sports and group activities and the presence of parents who usually are at work. Morrison said that navigating this extended time of chaos will be easier once families can establish some new routines that work for them.
Practicing can build both flexibility and discipline, and both traits are valuable in the new era of social distancing.
For the first week, Morrison’s advice was to “take a week to try to be kind to yourself,” she said. “Try to stay as joyful as you possibly can. We’re not trying to save the world here, but we’re all of a sudden supposed to be good at this.”
The value of structure began to kick in by week two. After taking a little time to adjust to the upheaval, “having a schedule really is the best way,” she said.
Moving forward, the goal is finding a new sense of balance that works for your family.
Physical exercise, some sort of grounding practices and a sense of structure can help. At Morrison’s house, after her 4 p.m. singing class, “I go out on the deck with my family and we do calisthenics,” she said. “I cannot stress enough how important it is to have some shape to the day.”
Even after in-person music lessons and group classes resume, video conferencing technology may offer The Front Porch other advantages for a bright future, such as bringing music lessons to students with fewer options near home.
“The hope is we can start reaching people outside our geographical area,” Morrison said.
“The scales have fallen off my eyes. This is awesome.”
The Front Porch also is continuing its new Save the Music series of performances by local musicians on Facebook and Instagram at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Leslie Scott-Jones and Ivan Orr performed jazz in the inaugural concert on March 20.
The series, which runs through April 28, continues Tuesday with Dropping Julia and Friday with Genna Matthew and Friends. For links and information, go to frontporchcville.org.
