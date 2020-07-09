Charlottesville Opera gets new head
Christina Deaton DeMarea has been named the new general director of Charlottesville Opera. The opera company’s Board of Directors made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
DeMarea brings experience from Chicago Children’s Choir, where she served as chief operating officer from 2016 to 2019 and executive director from 1997 to 2007. Her background is in both arts and administration. She has a master of music degree in vocal performance from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and non-profit executive management training from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.
Learn more at charlottesvilleopera.org.
