First thing is, it's not a palm, although it resembles one. This is one of about 200 species of plants, widely distributed around the world, that are collectively called "cycads." These are seed-producing plants, but they don't produce any flowers. This puts them in the large group called "gymnosperms," nearly all of which produce seed-bearing cones, and which includes pines, cedars, spruces, cypresses and their relatives. The predecessors of our modern gymnosperms dominated the green landscapes of the world during the Age of the Dinosaurs, 180 million years, or so, ago. At that time there weren't any flowering plants at all; flowers are a relatively recent, and successful, botanical "invention."
Our Mystery cycad is native to southern Japan, and it is grown widely around the world now as an ornamental, especially in warmer climates. These plants grow very slowly, eventually making a trunk. Particularly old plants may be up to 4 or 5 feet tall. The leaves are very attractive — dark green, and persisting for considerable time. These leaves look something like the frond of a fern, and the narrow divisions are quite tough, and sharply pointed. New leaves are produced all at once in what is called a "flush" of growth, at the top of the plant.
Most of the gymnosperms that we are familiar with around us will produce pollen and seeds on the same tree, and thus on individual pine, spruce or cypress trees there will be both seed cones and pollen cones, separate from each other. Some gymnosperms, however, have their sexes represented on different individuals, as in red cedars: some trees are female, producing seeds (those pretty blue “berries”), and other individual trees are male, producing pollen. All the cycads fall into this second group, the individual plants being either male or female. In the case of our Mystery Plant, male plants will produce one or more long, pointed, yellow cones that shed plenty of pollen. A female plant will produce a massive, grapefruit-sized cone at the top. Attractive, bright red-orange seeds, about the size of a large plum, will develop in the female cone. Old plants will produce offsets (or "pups") at their base, which is an additional way the plants can be propagated.
The image provided is from my archives, I confess, and features a plant growing in my neighbor’s front yard. (Thanks, Emily!) As we have not yet had snow in central South Carolina, you can surmise that this is from a couple of winters ago. This species, at least around here, is commonly grown in pots and brought indoors during the winter, but obviously can stand some cold. In fact, I’ve heard that this is the most cold-tolerant cycad species that exists. Nevertheless, it will grow planted outside, especially if given some protection. After particularly hard freezes, the foliage might be killed, eventually turning yellow, and persisting.
It doesn’t necessarily mean that the plant is dead, however. If that ever happens to your plants, just march yourself down to the hardware store and get a can of green spray paint. Why not?
Answer: Sago (pronounced SAY-go) palm, Cycas revoluta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.