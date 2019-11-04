I first became aware of this plant while I was a graduate student at the University of Florida. It grew in vacant lots and “waste areas” in Gainesville, and surely still does. I eventually transferred to Tallahassee and completed my studies at Florida State. (I know all of this could provoke some interesting discussion from sports fans.) And then, while I was at FSU, we occasionally would find this crazy plant in similarly vacant lots in Tallahassee, or out in the woods.
It is a rather crazy plant. It is an herb, potentially a tall one, sometime nearly 12 feet high. The really big plants sometimes end up with a rather woody base, from which new sprouts can emerge. The stems are smooth, and each node bears a number of sword-shaped, bright green leaves. The plants generally don’t branch at all until it’s time to bloom. Way up at the top of the plant, an elongated panicle of flowers will develop, and these flowers really are showstoppers.
Each flower is on a stalk. There will be five green sepals at the end of the stalk. There are five petals, and they are fused together into a tube. The tube, at maturity, will be 4 to 5 inches long, sticking outward, and a bit drooping. The end of the tube will bear five flaring corolla lobes.
The corolla is a pale, creamy yellow. Inside the corolla tube will be four stamens — two short and two long — and the stalks of the stamens will hang out of the corolla for some distance. The pistil is also long and very slender, and emerges from the corolla at an angle, away from the stamens.
In its native range, which includes much of southeastern Asia and India, pollination is a bit complicated. Flowers last four days, and after the pollen has been produced, the stigma of the pistil becomes receptive to pollen — and starts to look like a stamen. A bee, laden with pollen from another plant, will visit the stigma, thinking there will be more pollen to be had — but no. It’s deceptive, but insures that pollen will end up where it needs to go.
Eventually, the corolla will wither and fall off, and the ovary at its base will begin to swell, turning from green to a glossy gunmetal blue. And, the sepals behind it will go from green to blazing scarlet. Very attractive while in flower, as well as in fruit.
This plant seems to be restricted in the U.S. in scattered places from South Carolina to Texas, including all of Florida. It is obviously a warm-weather plant, and thus not likely to be found much farther north; of course, there is a changing climate to think about. Plants are typically found near or around abandoned buildings or old home sites. There are reports that, in Florida, the plants can be a bit aggressive, capable of forming thickets.
Traditionally, botanists maintained this species as a member of the verbena family, but more recently have concluded that it is more accurately considered a member of the mint family.
Answer: “Tube-flower,” Clerodendrum indicum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.