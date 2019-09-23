The mint family — or Lamiaceae — is a very large one, and its members are found nearly throughout the world. Not everything in the mint family is “mint,” of course, just like everything in the “sunflower” family is not a sunflower.
Nevertheless, the members of the mint family have several things in common, such as opposite leaves (that is, two at each node, or point on the stem) and square stems. The petals are always fused into a tube, and nearly always expanded at the summit into an upper and a lower “lip.” Depending on the genus, there will be either two or four stamens. The ovary, at the base of the flower, will swell and dry, eventually separating into four little “nutlets.” Members of the family are often aromatic, incorporating some fairly complicated organic compounds in their tissues, often yielding fragrant (or sometimes stinky) oils. (Lavender, oregano, sage and basil are also members of the mint family.) By the way, the mint family also goes by another and much older name — Labiatae — which you might see in print, especially in older works. Botanists recommend now that the more modern name should be used.
This week’s Mystery Plant is native to tropical Africa. It is now widespread through most of the tropics and into temperate zones, where it is basically a weed. The African slave trade probably spread this plant into the Caribbean, and thence into North America. In some places, such as Hawaii, this more recent import is becoming a really serious pest, and is not an appreciated addition to the local vegetation; this is an oft-repeated story with introduced plants. Recently, biochemists have discovered various compounds within this species that have medicinal and/or insecticidal properties, so it could prove to be of economic usefulness.
The foliage is bright green, with each leaf on a long stalk. Leaf blades tend to somewhat triangular, with lots of rounded teeth on the margins. Although they are annuals, plants can attain a height of 7 to 8 feet, if given plenty of sunlight. What a spectacular plant in full bloom! The flowers are congested into tightly-packed prickly, globose affairs, each with 100 or so flowers. A really tall plant may have six or seven of these clusters, usually not quite that many. Hummingbirds go berserk for the brightly colored orange flowers.
Here in the South, it may be found on coastal plain settings from North Carolina to Texas. It is usually a weed of agricultural situations, often around barns and cattle fields. The first time I ever saw it was when I was still a tender graduate student at Clemson, under the careful direction of John E. Fairey III. He had invited his students down one autumn Saturday to see his farm in Rowesville, South Carolina. Dr. Fairey gave me a handful of seeds, and my back yard has had these things growing in it all these years later. Sadly, Dr. Fairey passed away a few years ago, but I have a regular reminder of those good old days.
Answer: “Lightning-rod plant,” Leonotis nepetifolia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.