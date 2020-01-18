Lake Monticello Community recently raised more than $4,000 from its first annual Festival of Trees event. Proceeds were donated to Caring for Creatures, Peaceful Passings, Fluvanna SPCA and Lake Monticello Beautification Corps. During the event, toys were collected for Mason’s Toy Box and Happy Faces, and food was collected for MACAA.
Forney Shell, owner of Pan Piper Travel in Palmyra, recently received certification from Special Needs Group Inc., a global provider of special-needs equipment for the travel industry, to specialize in special needs/accessible travel. The certification recognizes completion of a program that provides travel agents with an understanding of the special needs/travel market and the best equipment to rent for special needs travel.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Ministers and Deacon Union recently presented a monetary donation to Chrysalis Counseling Centers Inc. and Aging Together to help programs for local youths, adults and the elderly.
» Charlottesville Fire Department appointed Joe Powers as deputy chief. He will be responsible for leading the Community Risk Reduction Section. Previously, Powers served in operational and administrative positions with the Henrico County Division of Fire for 19 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.