» Charlottesville Area Community Foundation received a $50,000 grant from Northrop Grumman Corporation in recognition of the foundation’s leadership after the violence of August 2017. The funds will be used to support racial equity at the foundation.
» Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville received a $100,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Learning Cohort grant from Wells Fargo. The grant will support Habitat’s partnership with Southwood Mobile Home Park to transform the park into a mixed-income, mixed-use community without displacing any residents in the process.
» Betty Bollendorf of Albemarle County recently donated her 30-foot spruce tree to the City of Charlottesville to be used as the Holiday Tree for the City’s Grand Illumination, which will be at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on Dec. 6.
» Mildred W. Spicer Arts Award named photographer Norm Carter as its 2019 winner. The award celebrates inclusive art opportunities for people with disabilities within the community. Carter has photographed events for Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle, Bridgeline, Hospice of the Piedmont, Special Olympics and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Adaptive Program.
» Women United Together in Philanthropy recently awarded $60,000 in grants during its recent awards luncheon to two local nonprofits that serve women and children. PACEM, or People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, received a $30,000 grant to hire a case worker to serve the homeless women in the community. Piedmont Family YMCA Early Learning Center also received a $30,000 grant to expand its services and the number of families served through childcare scholarships for children of low-income single mothers seeking education and career opportunities.
» Building Goodness Foundation recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of building lasting structures and communities in the U.S. and around the world. During the celebration, the 2019 Skip Wooten Volunteer Service Award was bestowed on architect Candy Smith and local contractor Michael Pleasants in recognition of their volunteer work.
