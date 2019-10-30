Nelson County High School will be the host when five high schools gather Saturday for the Virginia High School League’s One-Act Play Festival.

There will be performances by casts from Chatham High School at 10 a.m., Nelson County High School at 10:45 a.m., Greta High School at 11:30 a.m., Dan River High School at 1 p.m. and Appomattox County High School at 1:45 p.m.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Doors will close at the start of each play, and audience members will not be allowed to enter once the play has begun. Lunch will be available for purchase at 12:15 p.m.

