Singer-songwriter Erin Lunsford will be performing covers by request at 7 p.m. Friday in her Stay Home Dangit Show, which can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/events/2908704722520974.
The show will be streamed just a week before the release of “The Damsel,” Lunsford’s debut solo album. Her latest single from the album, “Virginia Brother,” is a tribute to her Roanoke-based brother, who’s a firefighter and EMS worker. Other singles from the album include “How Many Birds” and “27 Summers Down.” The album, almost eight years in the making, is filled with personal lyrics and storytelling.
Lunsford, also known to local audiences as the frontwoman of Erin & The Wildfire, was among NPR Music’s top Tiny Desk concert draws in 2018 and 2019.
A donation of $10 is suggested. For details, go to erinlunsford.com.
Support for local artists
New City Arts Initiative and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are joining forces to present the Emergency Relief Fund for Charlottesville-Area Artists. It is designed to help provide support to artists who’ve lost scheduled performances, commissions and contracts as a result of closings, postponements and other precautionary measures to help protect people from the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Artists from Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson can request up to $300 to compensate for scheduled work that was lost.
If you’d like to learn more, or donate to the fund, go to newcityarts.org or thebridgepai.org.
In other local entertainment news:
» This year’s Nine Pillars Hiphop Cultural Festival has been rescheduled for Aug. 16 through 23.
Fans who have donated money may choose to get refunds or have their donations apply to the August event’s budget. For details, email ninepillars fest@gmail.com.
» The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia has canceled its April 25 and 26 concerts in accordance with the university’s updated COVID-19 policy, which canceled all visual and performing arts events for the remainder of the academic year.
Subscribers and purchasers of individual tickets for the symphony’s March 21 and 22 concerts already have been contacted. Ticketholders will be contacted again about the canceled April concerts.
An update about the May 30 “Pops at the Paramount: The Star Wars Concert” will be provided once a decision is made. For details, email orchestra@virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3139.
» The March 27 concert by DaBaby at John Paul Jones Arena, which already has been rescheduled once from March 14, has been postponed again. Put your tickets in a safe place, because they will be honored on the new date. For details, go to johnpauljones arena.com.
» Four County Players has decided to cancel its April production of “Cellar in Blue” and its May production of “Mamma Mia!” That means the community theater’s 47th season has drawn to a close. It’s still possible to donate. Learn more at fourcp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.