A new limited-edition DVD of music by local artists about Hurricane Camille will help raise funds for an enhanced exhibit at Nelson County’s Oakland Museum.
The Nelson County Historical Society has announced the release of “We Won’t Forget You,” which will be sold for $20 at the museum at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway, four miles south of Lovingston. It’s also available online for $25 at nelsonhistorical.org; look under the Museum Store tab. Shipping is included in the online price.
The DVD includes the music video for Jimmy Fortune’s new song about Hurricane Camille, “We Won’t Forget You,” as well as other songs written and performed for the Concert for Camille, a June 15 event that paid tribute to the local lives lost in the floods and the resilience of survivors. The hurricane sent pounding rain into Nelson County on the night of Aug. 19-20, 1969; 125 people died, of whom eight were never identified and 33 were never found.
It includes Joey Davis’ song “The Bypass,” which Davis released as a single in 1970. On the DVD, he tells the story behind the song and performs it with Fortune and Dodd.
Gary Randall sings “Camille,” and Sue Harlow sings her song “Nelson County Flood.” Pat Ritchie sings another song titled “Nelson County Flood,” which she wrote with her husband, George. Ritchie originally recorded her song with Fall Line Bluegrass Band.
Dodd performs two songs on the DVD and speaks about their origins. Ral Satterwhite, a Nelson County native, wrote “The Prevailing Rain,” and Dodd teamed up with Davis to write “You Left But You Never Left Us,” a new song that draws inspiration from a poem written by Emily Moxley, who was a teacher in Nelson County at the time the hurricane hit.
Ronnie Iniesta also performs on the DVD. All of the musicians donated their time and music to the project to help raise funds for the enhanced exhibit.
Look for a bonus item: a Nelson County version of Fortune’s song “Virginia Dreams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.