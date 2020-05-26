Watching spring morph into summer is a welcome milepost for fans of grilling. Although some folks think of Memorial Day Weekend as the official start of summer — and, therefore, prime grilling season — many meat lovers have been firing up their grills for weeks now, and the diehards who grill Thanksgiving turkeys often don’t even take winter breaks.
The No-Cook Cooking cook’s apparent lack of kitchen experience is much less pronounced in the summer, because even people who love being in the kitchen are looking for excuses to get out. If you’ve been spending much more time in the kitchen than you’ve wanted to during stay-at-home and safer-at-home mandates, think of summer as a chance to take a recess from stress.
If you’ve been gaining experience in cooking with spice blends throughout our No-Cook Cooking journey, chances are you’ve felt emboldened by now to try mixing your own. Maybe almost every blend you pick up in the store lists onions in its ingredients, but you don’t digest onions well. Maybe nothing is quite hot enough to suit your tastes. Or maybe you’ve successfully stocked an allergen-free kitchen over the past couple of months and you don’t want to go back to the days of wondering what “spices” actually means on a label and whether you’ll get a headache or hives.
If you’re feeling adventurous, dry rubs are your perfect starting points, and grilling season is the perfect time to start. And unlike many liquid marinades, dry rubs store well. If you mix up a dry rub for this weekend’s steaks, you can dip into it all week long back in the kitchen to liven up burgers, meatloaf and even scrambled eggs.
Start saving jars that seal tightly as you use up your other grocery favorites — olives, pickles, jellies — so you can save your new dry rub mixes to use all week. Just always remember to discard any dry rub that has been in contact with raw or undercooked meat.
A basic dry rub starts with salt, black pepper, garlic, some kind of red pepper and a bit of brown sugar. Start by thinking of the spice blends you’ve enjoyed in different cuisines and at different restaurants, and pay attention to what you’ve learned about your own taste preferences over the past few months. If you don’t like garlic, leave it out; if you’ve learned that you prefer the taste of freshly ground pepper, treat yourself to a mix of black, white and pink peppercorns to grind at home for a more complex flavor.
Your red pepper option could be reliably zippy cayenne pepper or a smoky paprika — or a little of both. Paprika makes many delicious stops along the spicy-to-sweet continuum, so get several kinds and explore. And if you’re using cayenne pepper, a bit of cinnamon can help bring out its heat without making the resulting rub too sweet.
Brown sugar comes in light and dark varieties. Whichever you try, remember not to overdo it. The best rubs strike a balance between sweet and heat. Too much sugar also can mean more scrubbing later when you clean the grill.
The magic lies in the ways you make it your own. Ground brown or yellow mustard can add welcome tang, especially to pork. Cumin is a great addition, especially if you did sprinkle in that cinnamon. Oregano can add more of an Italian edge. And once your dry ingredients are mixed and squared away, feel free to add some fresh herbs when you’re applying the dry rub to the meat. Freshly chopped cilantro, a little rosemary or even a few minced mint leaves from your garden will smell heavenly on the grill.
Individuality, then, is one big selling point for dry rubs. Another advantage is sheer convenience, which every No-Cook Cooking values. Marinating meat for grilling takes some forethought, because marinades usually work best when meat rests in them overnight in the refrigerator. Dry rubs are applied to meat right before it goes on the grill, so if you find steak at the grocery store, you can grill it tonight with your dry rub instead of marinating it overnight and waking up to rain.
