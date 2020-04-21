By Jane Dunlap Sathe
jsathe@dailyprogress.com | (434) 978-7249
Last week’s No-Cook Cooking explored an easy and tasty intersection of marinating and grilling — the entree skewer. This week’s column will offer ideas for making that delectable skewer the star of an entree salad.
As the No-Cook Cooking cook likes achieving the maximum results possible with the least effort, the entree salad is a summertime secret weapon. And if you’re trying to cut back on traditional carbs, summer’s vegetable and herb bounty will make healthy eating that much easier.
The more you tinker with your ingredients, the more flavor combinations you’ll add to your list of favorites. And when your entree salad plays up the contrast between hot and cold ingredients, it’ll be just as delicious when cooler weather returns.
Protein planning
Usually, I recommend starting your meal planning in the produce section to stay positive and avoid empty-shelf shock. But if fresh meats and tofu are starting to reappear at your grocery store, try starting with the protein on your skewer and then choose vegetables that play up its flavors.
If you’ve made beef skewers from marinated beef chunks and green bell pepper pieces, try a pepper steak salad.
Slice some red, orange and yellow bell peppers into thin strips and scatter them over a bed of torn, rinsed romaine and spinach. Slide your cooked beef and peppers off the skewers, cut them into bite-sized pieces and scatter them over your salad. If you grilled some mushrooms, slice or chop them if you like, but feel free to leave them whole if they’ve already shrunk to a comfortable bite size on the grill.
If you have some fresh herbs, such as cilantro, parsley or chives, add them to your cool greens before adding the hot meats and vegetables.
For a retro steakhouse vibe, start with a bed of iceberg lettuce and some crumbled blue cheese before adding steak and some grilled asparagus.
If you’ve grilled some chicken skewers, start with a bed of spinach, grated carrots, a scattering of purple cabbage shreds and some fine slices of cucumber before sprinkling some fresh dill.
If you based your marinade on sriracha and orange marmalade instead, play up the flavors by adding mandarin orange segments to your bed of greens and sprinkling sesame seeds.
Portobello mushroom caps grill beautifully, too, and they pair well with marinades and herbs you might think of when preparing beef. Think balsamic vinegar, teriyaki or soy sauce, rosemary, tarragon or a splash of red wine. Slice and serve on fresh greens, the darker green the better — or use that holiday-gift spiralizer you've been meaning to take out of the box to create spaghetti-like "noodles" of zucchini and yellow squash as your cool-veggie base. Or, if you don't have a spiralizer, you can make thin, flat ribbons of cucumber, zucchini and carrots using a vegetable peeler — very carefully.
Fruit favorites
One of summer’s classic pitfalls is picking a few too many peaches on outings to your favorite pick-your-own orchards. This season, while you're practicing physical distancing instead, the nostalgic aroma of fresh peaches might tempt you to request an extra bag for curbside pickup. Just try grilling a few, and you won’t have to worry about having too many peaches around.
Cut your peaches in half and carefully remove the pits, but don’t peel the fruit. Some recipes call for dipping the cut sides in a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon, but grill cleanup will be much easier if you simply brush the fruit with olive oil. Give the peach halves four or five minutes on the grill to get tender and fragrant before moving them carefully to a plate. A quick tug with tongs will remove the softened peach skins, and then you can dip the fruit in the cinnamon sugar.
Pineapple slices also take on an intense aroma and sweeter flavor after a few minutes on the grill. Try adding a dash of ground ginger and a tiny bit of ground cloves.
You’ll be served cold fruit salads all summer long, so here’s your chance to shake things up a bit.
Arrange some raspberries and sliced strawberries in a big bowl and sprinkle them with some crushed or torn fresh mint. Remove your peaches and pineapple slices from the grill, spice them up, slice them up and pile them on top of the bed of cold berries. The heat from the grilled fruit will release more of the mint’s aroma and change the way you think about fruit salad.
There's another decadent way to enjoy your grilled spiced fruit. Put still-warm peaches in a bowl and add a scoop of two — or three — of vanilla or peach ice cream. Turn off the grill, leave the dishes for a while, put your feet up, and watch the sunset while savoring your new favorite summer dessert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.