Sen. Mark Warner’s recent tuna melt tutorial on Instagram and Twitter reminded food fans everywhere of the power of a humble sandwich.
Sandwiches are deceptively simple comfort foods with the power to soothe, satisfy, unite or divide. They tap into nostalgia we don’t always recognize; if someone makes you a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with strawberry preserves, but your mom always used grape jelly, you might be shocked to hear your taste buds say, “This is delicious, but it’s not a ‘real’ PB&J.’’
Grilled cheese sandwiches are perennial favorites, with or without tomato soup; restaurants tempt diners with endless varieties of cheeses and toasted or grilled breads these days, but the American cheese version on white bread that many children love isn’t going away any time soon.
Sandwiches also transmit social cues of tribal belonging on geographical and generational levels. Many Southerners of a certain age wouldn’t have dreamed of serving a chicken salad sandwich that included thigh meat or the wrong brand of mayonnaise.
Emotions about the iconic Philly steak sandwich run so deep that, to many devotees, going to the wrong restaurant to get one or using the wrong brand of cheese in the home version means that the heavenly pile of shaved beef with sauteed or grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms you just ate may have been delicious, but it wasn’t a true Philly.
Voices still get raised over whether coleslaw should be piled onto a pulled-pork barbecue sandwich, or only spooned beside it onto the plate. And I’ll never forget the long-ago lunch in a Northern Virginia restaurant when heads at every table turned to hear an adult in a power suit melt down when a server brought him a club sandwich with the crusts still attached to the bread.
When I first inherited the Food section, I was shocked to discover that there are actual written recipes for sandwiches, measured ingredients and all. Seriously? Who needs a recipe for a sandwich?
Or so I thought. I’ve learned since then that people take their sandwiches very seriously, and a spelled-out recipe with precise measurements of specific ingredients can be what stands between heavenly and heretical.
In the No-Cook Cooking universe, guidelines are all you need for a satisfying sandwich. This column was created to inspire confidence in the kitchen for folks who don’t usually spend a lot of time there, and I am not about to kill your creativity by telling you to measure a teaspoon of this or a tablespoon of that.
That being said, many people feel strongly about their favorite sandwiches. If you’d like to dive into the world of famous sandwiches, do some reading and research before you make them to serve to anyone else. One diner’s conversation starter is another’s firmly drawn battle line. In some cases, following a recipe exactly might protect you from raised voices and diminished expectations when friendly get-togethers get the go-ahead once more.
But if you’re safe in your own kitchen, obeying the stay-at-home order and minding your own business, and you want to use horseradish mustard instead of yellow — or, say, half a container of mayonnaise on your tuna melt — you won’t find any judgment here.
Grocery stores appear to have multiple kinds of breads and cold cuts available again these days, so feel free to experiment. Bring home a spread, bread or cheese that you’ve never tried before. Create-your-own-sandwich buffets can make mealtime easier for families with different tastes and topping preferences after a long day of juggling working from home with schooling the kids. And if you’re already vegan or vegetarian, or just looking for easy ways to add more plant-based options to your repertoire, discovering a new favorite alternative to summer’s classic tomato or cucumber sandwiches may be the best thing since sliced bread.
As a starting point, here are just a few iconic sandwiches to explore:
Club: Three slices of toasted white bread enclose alternating layers of lettuce, thinly sliced chicken or turkey, bacon and tomato. It’s usually sliced diagonally twice to create four triangles. Traditional recipes often specify iceberg lettuce, newer ones add deli ham, and many call for the crusts to be trimmed off before serving.
Cuban: Ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, toasted in a sandwich press. Some recipes call for adding salami.
Fluffernutter: Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff on white bread. Some folks love a variation that adds chocolate hazelnut spread, or even replaces the peanut butter with it entirely.
Monte Cristo: A ham and cheese sandwich dipped in egg batter and lightly pan-fried or grilled. A variation of the French croque-monsieur, it uses Swiss, Emmental or Gruyere cheese. Modern versions sometimes include deli turkey with the ham, or instead of it, and it’s often served with a dipping sauce made from currant or raspberry jelly.
Pilgrim: This combination of roast turkey, cranberry sauce and cheddar cheese on bread is particularly popular right after Thanksgiving. Some customized versions include leftover dressing — stuffing that’s cooked outside the bird — and gravy. Despite its decadence, it’s also called a Puritan.
Po’ boy: Fried seafood — usually shrimp, oysters or crayfish — or roast beef piled high on New Orleans-style French bread.
Reuben: Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing grilled between two slices of rye bread. Thousand Island dressing is frequently substituted for the Russian dressing. In a popular variation called the Rachel, turkey or pastrami is substituted for the corned beef and coleslaw replaces the sauerkraut.
Sailor: Grilled knockwurst, hot pastrami and Swiss cheese heaped on rye bread that has been spread with spicy mustard.
What are your favorite regional sandwich specialties or deli classics? Where do you depart from tradition, and where do you toe the line? Share your favorite sandwiches at jsathe@dailyprogress.com so everyone can try them.
