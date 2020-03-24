By Jane Dunlap Sathe
Welcome back to No-Cook Cooking, a new interactive column offering practical tips and hints to inexperienced cooks and other folks who are spending more of their social-distancing time in the kitchen these days — whether they want to or not.
We’ll be focusing this week on a fresh vegetable that’s in abundant supply at local grocery stores — and well represented in cuisines around the world.
Have you seen the prices on cabbage lately? It’s a good deal all year long, but during the lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day, the prices dropped like attendance figures. That can save us all plenty of, well, cabbage, which doesn’t exactly hurt right now. And although it’s a perfect companion to corned beef, cabbage shines on its own in all kinds of cuisines from Russia to Poland to the deep South.
If you’ve always thought you didn’t like cabbage, maybe it’s because the cabbage you were served was boiled beyond recognition. There are plenty of other ways to enjoy cabbage, and you’ve got some more time at home now to experiment with it and discover what you like. And, if you aren’t accustomed to the high fiber content of cruciferous vegetables, let’s just say that trying it while you aren’t planning to leave home may be a good idea.
Start by tasting it raw, as if it’s a brand-new vegetable that just hit the market. Cut a big wedge and enjoy it mindfully. Then cut another and use your mandoline slicer, being particularly careful to protect your fingers, to turn that wedge into a cloud of little shreds.
Cabbage has a bit of a bite to it, which makes it a tasty substitute for iceberg lettuce — and a more nutritious one, too. Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and manganese, plus smaller percentages of quite a few other vitamins and minerals you need every day, and it packs a decent amount of fiber and antioxidants.
Try making your favorite lunch or dinner entree salad on a base of finely shredded cabbage instead of lettuce. Thinly sliced radishes play up that sort of peppery flavor, so if you ended up with leftover radishes after last week's dish, slice them as thinly as possible so they can join the party.
Some folks prefer cutting radishes into tiny matchsticks, which also adds visual appeal. Different flavors of bell peppers coordinate well, too, so don’t be shy about piling on several colors at once. If you have canned pineapple tidbits in your pantry, try making a cabbage salad with pineapple and jalapeño.
Then, try making your own slaw. If you aren’t fond of coleslaw, chances are it’s because you’ve been served too many globs of mayonnaise and sugar with bits of chopped cabbage in it over the years. Try making a lighter slaw to your own liking, and it may join your regular side-dish rotation.
Vinegar and cabbage get along very well, so now is a good time to experiment with different flavors of vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is a traditional choice in many recipes for slaw that’s meant to be served with pork barbecue, for example. Vinegars made from red, white and rice wines are great to keep on hand for marinating meats and vegetables and perking up salad dressings, so if one experiment doesn't turn out quite the way you'd hoped, the next one probably will.
For color and flavor variety, get a head of purple cabbage and a head of green cabbage. Combine shreds of both green and purple cabbage with mandarin orange slices, red pepper slivers and thin slices of celery and pile the mix on a flour tortilla or veggie wrap. Add a little salad dressing if you like, or a little olive oil with your favorite spices. Skip dressings entirely if you’d like to take your cabbage wraps with you when you’re practicing social distancing outdoors. Without mayonnaise and other bacteria vectors that can do you wrong in the heat, chilled cabbage wraps can travel well in picnics or packed lunches.
For more of an entree feel, tuck some cooked chicken, turkey or tofu into your wrap.
Use up the rest of your cabbage by turning up the heat. It’ll help make homemade vegetable soup more filling, and it’s great in a weeknight-friendly stir-fry with bok choy, carrots, broccoli, snow peas and jalapeño. If you're cutting back on carbs these days, you'll be pleased to discover how many ways cabbage can add some appealing crunch and texture to keep meals interesting.
Roasting cabbage brings out a more complex flavor. While your oven preheats to 400 degrees, cut wedges of cabbage, brush them with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper and spices — try caraway or mustard seeds for more of a German flavor, or a gentle dusting of curry powder and red pepper flakes — and roast for about 45 minutes. A little browning around the edges is good. Nestle the roasted wedges on a plate next to some steamed whole green beans with a bit of lemon or orange zest on top, and you can't go wrong.
If you’re feeling adventurous, check out some online recipes for making your own sauerkraut or kimchi, or explore international recipes for stuffed cabbage. The humble vegetable you may have been overlooking all this time may turn into a handy addition to your go-to rotation.
Do you have any favorite recipes that are easy to make? What suggestions do you have for helping newcomers gain confidence in the kitchen? Please email them to jsathe@dailyprogress.com and we’ll share them in this space.
