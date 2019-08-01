Now Playing
Regal Stonefield Stadium 14
regmovies.com; (434) 244-3213
The Art of Racing in the Rain (Thursday only): PG
Bring the Soul: The Movie (Wednesday and Thursday only): NR
Crawl: R
DCI 2019: Big, Loud & Live 16 (Thursday only): NR
Doctor Who: The End of Time 10th Anniversary (Wednesday only): NR
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Thursday only): PG
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: PG-13
The Lion King (Thursday only): PG
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: R
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Thursday only): PG-13
Spider-Man: Far from Home: PG-13
Toy Story 4: G
Yesterday: PG-13
Violet Crown Charlottesville
violetcrowncinemas.com; (434) 529-3000
2019 Charlottesville Free Family Film Series (Wednesday only): NR
Auteurs: Hal Ashby: Shampoo (Thursday only):
The Farewell: PG
The Farewell (Baby's Day, Tuesday only): PG
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: PG-13
The Last Unicorn (Wednesday only): G
The Lion King: PG
Midsommar: R
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: R
Spider-Man: Far from Home: PG-13
Sword of Trust: R
Yesterday: PG-13