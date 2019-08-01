Now Playing

Regal Stonefield Stadium 14

regmovies.com; (434) 244-3213

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Thursday only): PG

Bring the Soul: The Movie (Wednesday and Thursday only): NR

Crawl: R

DCI 2019: Big, Loud & Live 16 (Thursday only): NR

Doctor Who: The End of Time 10th Anniversary (Wednesday only): NR

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Thursday only): PG

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: PG-13

The Lion King (Thursday only): PG

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: R

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Thursday only): PG-13

Spider-Man: Far from Home: PG-13

Toy Story 4: G

Yesterday: PG-13

Violet Crown Charlottesville

violetcrowncinemas.com; (434) 529-3000

2019 Charlottesville Free Family Film Series (Wednesday only): NR

Auteurs: Hal Ashby: Shampoo (Thursday only):

The Farewell: PG 

The Farewell (Baby's Day, Tuesday only): PG 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: PG-13

The Last Unicorn (Wednesday only): G

The Lion King: PG

Midsommar: R

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: R

Spider-Man: Far from Home: PG-13

Sword of Trust: R

Yesterday: PG-13

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Tags

Load comments