For many people in Central Virginia, it’s just not summer yet until there’s a chance to spread a picnic blanket, sip a glass of wine and listen to some favorite local musicians. Thanks to a variety of Central Virginia vineyards and other venues, music is back on the menu.
As the community cautiously makes its way back outdoors during Phase Three of Gov. Ralph Northam’s easing of safety restrictions in place to help protect Virginians from the COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects will look the same everywhere you go. Be sure to wear a mask; it’s a good idea to keep a spare or two in the car these days. Expect your server to be wearing one, too. Just don’t expect to be elbow to elbow as before; be sure to keep a safe and polite distance from others. And if someone in your party tests positive for COVID-19 in the next two weeks, you’ll want to give the venue a call to help with contact tracing.
At Early Mountain Vineyards, music will be performed in person by Andy Tichenor from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and by Pat Anderson from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will be able to choose three different seating options.
“Everybody has a different level of comfort right now,” said Aileen Sevier, director of marketing for the Madison vineyard. “Guests will have the choice of sitting and dining in our tasting room, or on the patio, or on the back lawn.”
When you make your reservations, you’ll be asked which of the three areas you prefer. You’ll need a mask, regardless of your choice; if you forget yours, disposable masks are available, and Early Mountain cloth masks can be purchased.
In the tasting room, executive chef Tim Moore’s full summer menu and wine service will be available, but tastings won’t be back for a while. Tables will be 6 feet apart. You’ll order from a single-use menu or pick what you want from the items listed on the chalkboard, and if you’d like to take your wine glass home as a souvenir, go right ahead.
On the patio, the full menu and wine service are available, and your leashed dog can relax with you. Tables in the outdoor sections will be 8 feet apart.
The back lawn offers plenty of room to sit at a picnic table or spread out a picnic blanket while your children or your leashed dogs stretch their legs. Picnics from home are welcome, and you can purchase food if you prefer. A walk-up bar will offer wine by the bottle or glass.
While other venues were opening for outdoor-only service, Sevier said Early Mountain waited to see how it went over with guests.
“We really delayed. We did not open until June 19,” she said. “We’re very much a destination for Virginia and D.C., and we waited to be sure all those regions were opening.”
Being able to offer an indoor seating option was an important part of hospitality, she said. If rain started falling, “we didn’t feel comfortable saying to people, ‘OK, you can leave now,’’’ Sevier said.
So far, the reactions from longtime customers has been encouraging.’”That’s been very meaningful to me,” she said. “Many people have emailed us saying, ‘This is the first time we’ve ventured out.’’’
Coming up next weekend will be Eric Franzen from 1 to 4 p.m. July 11 and Jacob Paul Allen from 1 to 4 p.m. July 12. Learn more at earlymountain.com.
Other vineyards and venues have resumed live music with social distancing and safety measures.
At Glass House Winery, listen to David Kuland and Matty Metcalf from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and the Latin and gypsy rumba guitar duo of Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are no longer necessary for groups of eight or fewer people. Inside seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Outdoor choices include the deck, along the lake and on the dock, and some large tailgate spaces are available.
Traditional wine tastings aren’t available yet, but wine flights are — including a wine and chocolate flight. Get all the details at glasshousewinery.com.
Veritas Vineyard & Winery offers a full-service picnic area with canopy tents and picnic tables, for which reservations are requested. The lawn lawn area offers a limited menu and bottle sales, plus the freedom to bring a picnic from home.
Reservations are encouraged for the new pop-up restaurant, Phase II, which pairs Emily Hodson’s wines with executive chef Joel Walding’s menu selections. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Learn more about all the options at veritaswines.com.
Veritas also offers its Taste in Place wine tasting program in the reserved picnic areas. Just scan in the QR code on your wine bottle, and you can see a tasting video created by Hodson to offer information about the wine you’re enjoying.
If your venue has brought back live music, please send your calendar and details to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
