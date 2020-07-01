Charlottesville's Paramount Theater will reopen its doors July 15 for 3 and 7:30 p.m. screenings of the Will Smith action hit "Independence Day."
Next on the schedule will be Prince's "Purple Rain" at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 17 and "When Harry Met Sally" with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 18, according to Wednesday's announcement.
After 127 days of being closed to audiences to comply with state regulations to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater will reopen to smaller audiences. Ticket sales will be capped at 100 people per event.
Patrons, staff members and volunteers will be required to wear masks, and markers will be in place inside and outside the theater to help people maintain their distances from each other. Patrons are encouraged to download the Paramount's free app to have easy access to digital tickets to each event that can be scanned in upon arrival. Advance purchases are recommended whenever possible to help limit potential contact during ticket transactions.
To help maintain physical distancing, women's restrooms will be on the first floor and men's restrooms on the fourth floor. Patrons who feel sick or show any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to attend.
Additional movie titles will be announced soon, and the current plan is to keep screening films on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Tickets are $8; movie fans ages 12 and younger get in for $5.
For complete information about pandemic precautions and other details, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.