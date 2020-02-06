To all the KISS fans out there who are are saddened by the fact that the band's End of the Road World Tour will be its last, vocalist Paul Stanley offers a bit of advice: Don't be.
"This is our last tour, and there's nothing morose or sad about it," Stanley said warmly in an interview Thursday. "It really is a victory lap. It is a celebration of what we've accomplished as a band and what the fans have accomplished."
"It's a validation of everything we've ever done. The sense of camaraderie between the band and the fans is as good as it gets," the 68-year-old said.
The John Paul Jones Arena is the latest stop on the victory lap; Friday's KISS show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
When the current tour ends July 21, 2021, at an as-yet-unannounced New York venue, the singer who originated the group's Starchild persona said the band can look back at playing its final tour at the top of its game. The visual effects are "spectacular," and the vibe fans love is strong, he said.
"I have to say our band really has a feeling towards each other that makes the band stronger and more committed to what we do than ever before," Stanley said.
Stanley is in excellent voice. "I'm feeling great, and the shows are terrific," he said.
Stanley has heard many fans mention a sense of loss as the final stretches of the tour approach, and he offers a different perspective to consider: Instead of mourning the end of the tour in advance, try to catch as many performances as possible and enjoy the experience.
"Here's a chance where we know this is it," he said.
Stanley said it's always fascinating to hear from fans who've seen hundreds of KISS shows and from others who are late to the party, catching their first concerts.
"Nobody leaves disappointed," he said.
Stanley is proud of the loyal fan base KISS has built over the years. KISS Army members tend to make each other feel welcomed, and, "I liken it more to a tribe than anything else," he said. "KISS is a different thing. We're all in this together."
David Lee Roth also will be on the bill Friday evening at JPJ. Stanley said Diamond Dave's performance is a treat for the fans, and that KISS members enjoy hearing him play hits from his sizable catalog while they prepare to take the stage.
"Dave is a consummate frontman and entertainer," Stanley said.
Stanley already is making plans for his time after the KISS tour ends. "I can walk and chew gum at the same time," he said with a chuckle.
He recently finished a new album with Soul Station, a 15-member group that plays Philly soul and rhythm and blues, and he's happy to share that music with fans of every genre.
"Life is short, but you can really cram a lot into it if you try," Stanley said.
