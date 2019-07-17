Making the right match for financial security, prestige and, if one were lucky, a helping of happily ever after could be a stressful pursuit for the women of Jane Austen’s time.
Today’s fans, raised in a world of reality television, professional sports and plenty of options for successful lives with or without matrimony, can be forgiven for seeing the matchmaking quest as a high-stakes game. Playwright Kate Hamill cranks up that factor in her popular adaptation of Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which Heritage Theatre Festival is presenting in the Ruth Caplin Theatre through Sunday.
“We’re playing up the game theme of it because the theater looks like an arena,” said director Estefania Fadul. “The theater space has a three-quarter-in-the-round kind of feel. And it kind of asks the question: What does it mean to win?”
Look for Shanelle Leonard as Jane/Miss deBourgh; Olivia Abiassi as Lizzy; Ryleigh Tatum as Lydia/Lady Catherine; Terrell Donnell Sledge as Mr. Darcy; Jeremy West as Mr. Collins/Wickham/Miss Bingley; Carol Mazhuvancheril as Mr. Bingley/Mary; Chris Seiler as Charlotte Lucas/Mr. Bennet; and Denise Stewart as Mrs. Bennet/Servants.
Eight actors are doubling roles to present the story — one actor actually is juggling three — and in time-honored farce tradition, that means rapid costume changes on stage.
“It’s very farcical. It’s a fresh take on that,” Fadul said. “What it does is make the stakes of it very clear. If you don’t make the right match, you lose at life. It brings out Lizzy’s desire for independence and her desire not to fit in that role.”
Joining Fadul on the creative team are scenic designer Yu Shibagaki, costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting designer R. Lee Kennedy, sound designer Michael Rasbury and production stage manager Andrew Carluccio.
Fadul said she enjoys the pragmatism that emerges in Hamill’s version of the story.
If life is a series of choices we make for ourselves, “what is it that you’re striving to win?” Fadul said. “Winning is finding your own rules to play by — or [the characters] are finding what is best for themselves, whether or not it’s what others expect from them.”
Many audience members know the basic story by heart.
“I grew up loving the book, and the movie versions by the BBC and Keira Knightley,” Fadul said. “I was always a fan.”
But if you aren’t familiar with “Pride and Prejudice,” you still can follow and enjoy the Heritage production. It’s like showing up at your favorite sports event; you can go in cold and have a great time.
“Everything you need to know for the play to make sense is in the play,” Fadul said.