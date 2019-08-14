FROM STAFF REPORTS
Piedmont Virginia Community College will open its 2019-2020 Fine Arts and Performance season with an Aug. 30 performance by comedienne and ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger.
She will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the V. Earl Dickinson Building with her family-friendly cast of characters, including a tipsy camel, a feisty little girl and a grouchy old man.
Next will be percussionist Tom Teasley’s first performance at the college, set for 3 p.m. Sept. 22, in which he will present live world-music accompaniment to “The Adventures of Prince Ahmed,” a 1926 animated silent film.
Coming up in October is “Los Valientes,” a musical play presented by the Core Ensemble and actor David Perez-Ribada at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The show salutes important Latinos from throughout history.
Also coming up will be Virginia Opera’s “Arias and Duets” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven singing gospel music at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020; actress and author Morgan McCoy in “Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Richmond Ballet’s annual residency at 7:30 p.m. March 11; and mentalist/illusionist Craig Karges at 7:30 p.m. April 25.
The Annual Faculty Exhibition will open the PVCC Visual Arts Department’s season; a catered reception for the exhibition, the first of three on the new schedule, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Ashley Gill, adjunct instructor of graphic art, will present a solo show as part of the event.
PVCC Theatre’s schedule includes the musical “Spamalot” from Nov. 21 through Nov. 24, plus a variety of free workshops on contemporary forms of improvisational theater.
The One Mic Stand series of spoken-word performances will begin its new season on Sept. 12. Free Movie Friday is back starting Sept. 20. Local filmmaker Ty Cooper will lead a documentary filmmaking workshop on Oct. 18.
“Let There Be Light,” the 13th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13.
“Sound and Vision,” set for 1 to 5 p.m, April 25, will bring the season to a close with art installations and performances of dance, music and theater. A full schedule will be shared online at PVCC.edu/performingarts closer to the date of Piedmont’s celebration of the arts.
Most events are free, and tickets are not necessary. For ticketed Main Stage Theatre events, Greenberry’s Coffee at Barracks Road Shpping Center and the PVCC Cashier’s Office will carry tickets starting one month before the performance.
For program details and tickets, visit PVCC.edu/performingarts, or call the box office at (434) 961-5376.