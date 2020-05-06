Most of us might be reaching the point where we’re tired of being cooped up in our homes, or we don’t like the idea of social distancing because it’s preventing us from enjoying celebrations, milestones and other aspects of social life. Remember going to concerts? Socializing? Going out just because you could? Those seem like a distant memory at this point.
Despite all that, there’s still a whole wide world out there, waiting for us to jump back in and enjoy everything it has to offer us. That’s the inspiration for the inaugural edition of this piece.
In Good Old War’s “Better Weather,” they sing, “Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring; that’s why we rely on hope.”
Meanwhile, there’s Kacey Musgraves, who wants us to remember, “oh, what a world ... there’s all kinds of magic; it’s hard to believe.”
Musgraves recently released a redone version of “Oh, What a World” in honor of Earth Day, in the hopes that people will rediscover the joys of natural wonder — something that a lot of us are starting to discover while stuck at home. It’s that hope and magic that keep people going through these rough times.
Maybe you’re tired of being cooped up with roommates, or even your significant other. The chorus of Something Corporate’s “Space” might not be a panacea, but it might describe how you’re feeling if you’ve started to get tired of being around people: “Hey! Give me space so I can breathe; give me space so I can sleep ... give me just one inch, I swear, that’s all I need.”
Perhaps you learned a Tik Tok dance while cooped up at home. Do you have kids who wanted you to learn them? You might even recognize some of these songs! After all, a lot of people have embraced “Tik Tok culture” during this time to have some family fun to share with others. Embrace those silly moments at home!
Finding the light in the dark is important, even when things seem chaotic. The nature of most of these songs reflects that.
“Someday we’ll find it: the rainbow connection,” so “join the lovers, the dreamers and me” as we all take on a journey to remain optimistic in these strange, trying times.
The Playlist:
“Better Weather” — Good Old War
“Oh What a World 2.0” — Kacey Musgraves
“This Must Be the Place” — Talking Heads
“Space” — Something Corporate
“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
“I’m Still Standing” — Elton John
“Never Give Up on the Good Times” — Spice Girls
“Canyon Moon” — Harry Styles
“Life In Quarantine” — Ben Gibbard
“Rainbow Connection” — Kermit the Frog
