Filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson will be premiering his latest Maupintown Media film, “3rd Street — Best Seats in the House,” at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Paramount Theater.
And while movie cinema fans and local history buffs are waiting to see the Albemarle County native’s documentary about the Paramount entrance black patrons used during segregation, a new exhibit awaits on the theater’s exterior wall to share large photographs and recollections from community members who participated in the film.
The exhibit, created by Maupintown Media and Unity Days Cville, will give today’s moviegoers a glimpse of what it was like for African American cinema buffs to go to the movies between the Paramount’s opening in 1931 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Black patrons could see the same films shown to white patrons, but they had to use the 3rd Street entrance, which took them to their own box office and up the stairs to the balcony, which was the only place they were legally allowed to sit.
Dickerson said it’s important for people to realize that those days weren’t ancient history.
“My father’s favorite film is ‘Shane,’ and the first time he saw it was in the balcony of the Paramount,” Dickerson said. “My grandmother took him.”
During the Paramount’s restoration, which was completed in 2004, organizers preserved the 3rd Street entrance so people wouldn’t forget the laws of a different time, and the layers of challenges they brought to everyday life.
One woman in the film shares the story of her grandfather’s fatal heart attack, which occurred as he climbed the stairs to the balcony for a screening of “Cattletown,” Dickerson said. The filmmaker shared an epiphany he experienced during the filming journey about the mobility challenges the stairs to the balcony created, and his new awareness of an additional kind of access denied.
“I had an 'aha' moment while making the film,” he said. “If you were African American at that time and were physically impaired in any way, and you couldn’t use stairs at all, you couldn’t go to the movies. If you used a wheelchair, you wouldn’t be able to go to the movies at all.”
For many people, Dickerson said, the balcony can evoke happier memories of a time when going to the movies was an event.
“Back then, you could go to the movies and be there half the day,” he said. Cartoons and newsreels were included in the ticket price, and continuously screened features enabled people who arrived after the film had started to linger to see the beginning at the next screening.
Movie night offered an opportunity to catch up with friends — and keep an eye out for attractive newcomers.
“They talk about going on first dates at the Paramount,” Dickerson said. “One woman met her husband there.
“They shared stories of going to Standard Drug across the street and buying a hot dog and a drink and taking it with them to the Paramount. Some talked about getting ice cream across the street and bringing it with them.”
In the weeks before the film premieres, Dickerson said he hopes the outdoor exhibit will remind people how close this moment in history remains to everyone.
“That 3rd Street space in general is one of the most foot-trafficked areas in Charlottesville that we haven’t told the stories of,” he said.
“It’s really important for people to understand their history — and understand that it was not that long ago.”
The premiere of “3rd Street — Best Seats in the House” is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Plan to stick around after the screening for Dickerson’s question-and-answer session, which will be moderated by “Charlottesville Inside-Out” host Terri Allard.
Tickets are $12. For details, go online to theparamount.net or dial (434) 979-1333.