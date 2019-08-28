The pianist and vocalist behind “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For the World,” “Any Day Now,” “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” and “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” also is a history buff. That’s why Ronnie Milsap looks forward to his Charlottesville show so much.
“I’ve got a great band and a great show, and we’re going to have a great time,” Milsap said. “I love me some American history, and this is early on.”
Saturday evening’s show at the Paramount Theater will team the versatile singer with a core group of musicians who can change styles from song to song with ease. Milsap said his six-member band is the ideal size for good entertainment and song interpretation on and off the road.
“I’ve always been known for having good musicians around me, and this may be the best band I’ve ever had,” he said. “That’s what Elvis [Presley] should’ve stuck with.”
Expect to hear plenty of familiar songs from Milsap’s half-century stretch of material that resonated with listeners of many genres.
“I’m going to loosen up a lot,” the Robbinsville, North Carolina, native said with a chuckle. “I’ve got forty No. 1 hits to chose from. That’d take up the whole show.”
Many listeners think of Milsap as a country star — and he is — but he first made a name for himself on the rhythm and blues charts in the 1960s, when early musical success prompted him to walk away from a law school scholarship to follow his musical dreams.
Country star Charley Pride encouraged Milsap to try country music after hearing his nightclub show. Hitting the road as Pride’s opening act helped Milsap build a wider audience and started a string of chart-topping hits; he picked up his first Grammy Award in 1974 for “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends.” In 1975, “Daydreams About Night Things” became his first No. 1 hit.
Milsap also became a popular artist on the adult contemporary charts, thanks to such hits as “Smoky Mountain Rain” and “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For the World.” And he also became an ambassador for country music in a brand-new format in 1984, when the video for “She Loves My Car” landed Milsap as the first country artist in full rotation on MTV.
