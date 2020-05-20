The Scottsville Center for the Arts & the Natural Environment is moving its spring gala and fundraiser online. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, SCAN will celebrate its 15 years as an arts and environmental organization in the community.
The event will be on the group’s website at svilleartsandnature.org. Founder Mary Hardy will be remembered on her birthday by a special performance by Eliza Hardy, her granddaughter.
Look for a performance by banjoist and guitarist Eddie Adcock.
There will be an online auction from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Look for original works of art, classes and photography sessions offered by Diego Sanchez, Alan Binstock, Michelle Gagliano and Jennifer Byrne.
For details, go to svilleartsandnature.org or the center’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.