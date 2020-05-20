The Scottsville Center for the Arts & the Natural Environment is moving its spring gala and fundraiser online. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, SCAN will celebrate its 15 years as an arts and environmental organization in the community.

The event will be on the group’s website at svilleartsandnature.org. Founder Mary Hardy will be remembered on her birthday by a special performance by Eliza Hardy, her granddaughter.

Look for a performance by banjoist and guitarist Eddie Adcock.

There will be an online auction from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Look for original works of art, classes and photography sessions offered by Diego Sanchez, Alan Binstock, Michelle Gagliano and Jennifer Byrne.

For details, go to svilleartsandnature.org or the center’s Facebook page.

Tags

Load comments