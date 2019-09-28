If you didn’t have time for a vacation over the summer, the Pacifica Quartet and guitarist Sharon Isbin can help you soak up musical vibes from sunny Italy and Spain.
Isbin and the quartet recently recorded “Souvenirs of Spain & Italy,” and they’ll be sharing music from the album with Charlottesville listeners this week in the first performance scheduled after the album’s August release.
Together, they will open the Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ new season with Joaquin Turina’s “La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34,” Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s “Quintet in F Major for Guitar and Strings,” Antonio Vivaldi’s “Concerto in D Major for Guitar and Strings, RV93,” “I Crisantemi” by Giacomo Puccini and Luigi Boccherini’s “Quintet in D Major for Guitar and Strings, G. 448, ‘Fandango.’’’
The collaboration has been an entertaining and inspiring combination not only for the musicians, who say they enjoy performing together, but also for audiences. Isbin said the event offers just the kind of musical escape many listeners will welcome during a busy time.
“There’s nothing like music to bring people together,” Isbin said “It will be inspiring, invigorating and a great way to feel a connection and a sense of unity and joy. That’s what live concerts do.”
Isbin and the quartet began playing together in 2016, and Isbin invited the musicians to the Aspen Music Festival. They continued to enjoy collaborating on works for guitar and string quartet, and in January, they recorded “Souvenirs of Spain & Italy.”
The Castelnuovo-Tedesco quintet “is one of the mammoth works in this repertoire, but it’s rarely heard,” she said. “You’ll have all that instrumental tradeoff in beautiful melodies.”
The Boccherini work was written by an Italian composer who lived in Spain and valued its musical influences. The virtuosic cellist rearranged some of his cello quintets for the combination of guitar and string quartet, and this selection is loaded with dance rhythms.
“Audiences love it because it’s a delightfully rhythmic force,” she said. “Boccherini loved the guitar.”
Spanish music always has had a special place in Isbin’s heart. As a child, she studied with legendary guitarist Andres Segovia.
“His tone was so special that it became my model,” she said. And in a heartwarming recent coincidence, she recently had “the pleasure and honor” of meeting Segovia’s granddaughter, who, it turns out, lives near her in New York.
Pacifica Quartet violist Mark Holloway said the ensemble enjoys its collaboration and friendship with Isbin.
“When you play with any kind of guest, it’s an opportunity to examine your own sound,” Holloway said. “The guitar has a multitude of sounds and colors, and she finds ways to get magical colors out of the guitar. The guitar has lyrical possibilities.”
The combination of fascinating repertoire and revitalizing musical chemistry brings energy to their work, he said.
“It’s always energizing to work with an artist like Sharon,” he said. “We use the music as a springboard to be creative. For some reason, with this music, there’s an opportunity to be in the moment, where the quality of fantasy inspires us.”
“They are really one of the most spectacular quartets in the world right now,” Isbin said of the Pacifica Quartet. “Our friendship is also extraordinary, because they are such good people. We have a great time.”
Isbin said she is happy to return to the series in Cabell Hall Auditorium. “This is a remarkable hall and audience and presenter,” she said.
Copies of the new album will be available at the concert, which is underwritten by David W. Garrison and Mary Jane King and by David Sansone.
Tickets are $39 for orchestra seating, $30 for full-view loge and balcony seats, $12 for partial-view loge and balcony seats and all student seats and $5 for student one-hour rush tickets. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or dial (434) 924-3376.
