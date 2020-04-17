Virginia Festival of the Book is starting a new program of livestreamed conversations with authors, book talks and other events.
Shelf Life, which will be offered at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Zoom and Facebook, begins at noon Tuesday with Maria Padian, a freelance writer, essayist and author of young-adult novels, who'll examine her latest book, "How to Build a Heart," in a conversation with Emily Thiede.
At noon Thursday, Emma Copley Eisenberg will discuss her debut nonfiction book, "The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia," in a conversation with Allison Wright.
Coming up at noon April 28 will be author Grace Hale, who will speak about her newest book, "Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture," with Karl Hagstron Miller. At noon April 30, mystery novelist Tara Laskowski will discuss her first novel, "One Night Gone," in a talk with Meredith Cole.
Shelf Life is presented as part of #HumanitiesAtHome from Virginia Humanities. Register in advance for the events at VaBook.org.
