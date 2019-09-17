From staff reports
The Songmaker Series will present a songwriting workshop with Pat Alger from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood and a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at C’ville Coffee.
Alger, who has eight No. 1 songs to his credit, was voted Songwriter of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association International in 1991. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers voted him Jukebox Songwriter of the Year in 1991, and he received its Country Songwriter of the Year award in 1992.
Alger’s songs have become top-10 hits for Garth Brooks (“Unanswered Prayers,” “What She’s Doing Now,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “That Summer”), Hal Ketchum (“Small Town Saturday Night”), Don Williams (“True Love”), Trisha Yearwood (“Like We Never Had a Broken Heart”) and Kathy Mattea (“Goin’ Gone,” “She Came from Fort Worth” and “A Few Good Things Remain”).
Alger started gaining wider recognition as a songwriter when Nanci Griffith released her third album, “Once in a Very Blue Moon.”
His own solo albums include “True Love and Other Stories,” “Seeds” and “Notes and Grace Notes.” He has appeared several times a on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and “Fresh Air.”
Tickets for the concert are $23 at the door and $20 in advance. Get them at the-songwriter-series.ticketleap.com/.
Space is limited for the songwriting workshop, which is $50, and registration is available at the-songwriter-series.ticketleap.com/.
