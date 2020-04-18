The 40th annual Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival will be the event’s first virtual celebration.
The virtual festival still will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 and 10, but instead of filling Claudius Crozet Park with artisans, performers and food and drink vendors, organizers will bring the action online to crozetfestival.com/spring-2020-festival1.html.
More than 130 artists will be represented. There will be live demonstrations by woodworker Zach Chrisinger of Chrisinger’s Cuts, painter Kate Thomas of Kate Thomas Art, painter Karri Mohr of The Painted Garden, blacksmith Jared Latham of Refiner’s Forge, painter Vicky Lowe of A Good Catch, ceramic artist Robin Gilpin of Robin Gilpin Ceramic Designs, painter Clare Spooner of Lucy Clare Spooner Studios and fiber artist Fatou Sall of Fsall Selection.
Look for interviews with jeweler Avery Groves, painter Meg West of West Painting, mixed-media artist Rebecca Grow of Artful Boxes and woodworker Brian Fencer of Reclaimed Innovations, as well as Mohr, Sall, Gilpin and Lanham.
The performances of music and clogging originally set for May have been rescheduled for the fall festival.
Canceling the spring event will take a financial toll on the festival, which welcomes donations in lieu of admission ticket fees.
For details, go to crozet festival.com.
