If you're strolling the grounds at James Madison's Montpelier on Thursday, don't be surprised if the views you're enjoying are being captured on canvas.
Members of the Firnew Farm Artists' Circle will be at Montpelier for Plein Air Art, a program planned for the first Thursday of each month this summer. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, painters, photographers and other artists from Firnew's membership will be working outdoors.
It's a physically distant opportunity to watch artists at work while enjoying a little fresh air and exercise. The Orange County estate offers more than 8 miles of walking trails, and it's possible to book a variety of walking tours online.
The artists' circle, which includes about 40 artists in a variety of disciplines, has met for 17 years to critique each other's work and offer supportive feedback. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to cancel its spring and fall shows, so the Montpelier experience will give people a chance to see the artists at work and see how the natural landscapes inspire them.
Also, there's still time to see Montpelier's virtual Juneteenth celebration online through Tuesday. Head to ocaahsjuneteenth.org/ a website created by Montpelier, Orange County African American Historical Society and the Arts Center in Orange. The website offers opportunities to learn about African American life and work at Montpelier, make connections with Orange County community groups and support vendors.
Learn more about all the programs at montpelier.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.