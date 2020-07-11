American Shakespeare Center will bring live performances of “Twelfth Night” and “Othello” to two Staunton venues later this month.
Performances will begin July 25 at the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center and July 31 at ASG’s own Blackfriars Playhouse as part of the theater’s 2020 SafeStart Season, a mix of live and digital offerings that will adhere to a host of protections to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Seating at Blackfriars Playhouse will be limited to 125 to allow proper physical distancing. A visitors’ guide available online at americanshakespearecenter.com provides the new rules and precautions for safety during the pandemic, including the wearing of masks by audience members, staff members and volunteers; no front-row seating; digital programs instead of paper; no concessions; and no cash transactions.
The Blackburn Inn performances will take place outdoors at twilight. Up to four household members can share an 8- by 8-foot patch of grass, called an Illyria square, that can accommodate up to four people. Children are welcome. Parking is $5 and can be purchased along with tickets.
Tickets for Blackfriars performances range from $60 to $33; Blackburn Inn tickets are $40 for blanket spaces for up to four people or for chair spaces for one to two people with chairs. Performances are scheduled through Sept. 27. For tickets, schedules and details, go to american shakespearecenter.com.
ASC continues to present digital entertainment, too, including pre-recorded offerings on the BlkFrsTV streaming platform; the BlkFrsLIVE schedule of synchronized live viewings of “Othello” and “Twelfth Night,” which include educational content for school use; and monthly Live @ Blackfriars concerts of contemporary music. School groups also can sign up for livestreamed Virtual Student Matinees set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
