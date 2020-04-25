These days, staying at home doesn’t have to mean missing out on doing good while having fun.
Virtual performances on Facebook Live, Instagram and other platforms are helping local musicians and organizations raise funds for a variety of community causes.
Live Arts will benefit from The Front Porch’s latest Save the Music concert, for instance. Devon Sproule will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday on Facebook; just go to https://www.facebook.com/events/147822969900845/ to learn more.
Save the Music is a series presented at 8 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays to help keep local musicians and listeners connected during stay-at-home mandates. Each show will be rebroadcast on wtju.net.
Look for upcoming performances by Richelle Claiborne at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lowland Hum at 8 p.m. Friday, David Wax Museum at 8 p.m. May 3, Nathaniel Star at 8 p.m. May 5, The E&J Band at 8 p.m. May 8 and Davina Jackson at 8 p.m. May 10.
The schedule stretches to June 30 as of press time, and it’s packed with local performers. Head to frontporchcville.org for the whole list.
And don’t forget to go to livearts.org to see the community theater’s events. New classes for all ages are available online starting this week — check out the list of offerings at livearts.org/education — and there are all sorts of virtual events to keep you entertained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.