Looking for fresh ways to sneak in a little relaxation this week? Talking about the impact of Beastie Boys and the value of Japanese animation and kicking back to hear some Rappahannock County-area musicians can help you leave the week’s stresses behind.
Ad Rock, Mike D and MCA
The Virginia Film Festival will continue its “Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series” with “A Virtual Conversation on ‘Beastie Boys Story’’’ at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be a virtual discussion featuring Cullen Wade, director of 9 Pillars HipHop Cultural Festival and an educator, rapper, promoter and writer; A.D. Carson, assistant professor of Hip-Hop and the Global South at the University of Virginia, who also is an essayist, poet and musician; and Jack Hamilton, assistant professor of American Studies and Media Studies at UVa, an author and a pop critic for Slate.
“Beastie Boys Story,” a new documentary, reunites surviving Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz with filmmaker Spike Jonze 25 years after Jonze directed the video for the popular rap group’s hit single “Sabotage.” The film traces the deepening friendships and shared musical dreams of Diamond, Horwitz and friend and fellow band member Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012, over their decades together.
The event is free. To register, which is required, go to virginiafilmfestival.org. To stream the documentary, go to https://apple.co/3cWa5lh.
‘Miyazakiworld’
Fans of films and books can join the Virginia Festival of the Book and the Virginia Film Festival for a conversation with Susan Napier, author of “Miyazakiworld,” and Shilpa Davé of UVa that’ll dive into the creative life and career of Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki at noon Thursday. “Miyazakiworld: Japanese Animation and Global Popular Culture” is part of Shelf Life, a series of virtual author events presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book.
Head to virginiahumanities.org to sign up for the event, which is free.
Kid Pan Alley series
Many listeners know Kid Pan Alley as a program that helps children discover their flair for songwriting. And for the past six weeks, Kid Pan Alley also has been presenting a concert series on Zoom that puts grown-up songwriters with Virginia ties in the spotlight.
John McCutcheon, Tom Paxton and other artists have performed so far, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, fans can head to KidPanAlley.org/hconcert to hear Linda Heimstra and Bob Williams, The Thistle Brothers and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth in an online house-concert setting.
The concerts are free, and there’s a virtual tip jar. Reserve a seat in the virtual living room audience at KidPanAlley.org/hconcert, or make reservations for the Facebook simulcast.
