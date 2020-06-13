“Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series” continues at 3 p.m. Wednesday with a discussion about the Netflix documentary “A Secret Love.”

The Virginia Film Festival’s livestreamed conversation will include Chris Bolan, the film’s director; producer Alexa L. Fogel; and producer and co-writer Brendan Mason. Moderating the discussion will be Bonnie Hagerman, assistant professor and director of undergraduate programs in the Department of Women, Gender & Sexuality at the University of Virginia.

“A Secret Love,” which is available to stream on Netflix, focuses on a relationship of almost seven decades between professional women’s baseball player Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. The documentary follows the women from the moment they met, exploring their professional careers in Chicago, the pressure of leading closeted lives, coming out to their conservative families, weighing whether or not to get married and facing the challenges of aging and illness.

Pre-registration, which is required, is available at virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round/secret-love-discussion.

Load comments