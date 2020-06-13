“Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series” continues at 3 p.m. Wednesday with a discussion about the Netflix documentary “A Secret Love.”
The Virginia Film Festival’s livestreamed conversation will include Chris Bolan, the film’s director; producer Alexa L. Fogel; and producer and co-writer Brendan Mason. Moderating the discussion will be Bonnie Hagerman, assistant professor and director of undergraduate programs in the Department of Women, Gender & Sexuality at the University of Virginia.
“A Secret Love,” which is available to stream on Netflix, focuses on a relationship of almost seven decades between professional women’s baseball player Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. The documentary follows the women from the moment they met, exploring their professional careers in Chicago, the pressure of leading closeted lives, coming out to their conservative families, weighing whether or not to get married and facing the challenges of aging and illness.
Pre-registration, which is required, is available at virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round/secret-love-discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.