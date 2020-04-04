By Jane Dunlap Sathe
jsathe@dailyprogress.com | (434) 978-7249
If you’ve been looking for reality viewing with more unpredictable action and less stilted dialogue, Critter Cam may be just for you.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia offers three different 24/7 live-streaming options of wild animals.
The first Critter Cam focuses on Buddy the bald eagle.
Four black bear yearlings can be seen on Camera 2. Born in early 2019, these bears are spending a little more time in one of the center’s bear yards before their scheduled April release into the wild.
Camera 3 is focusing on four black bear cubs who arrived in February of this year. One bear is too small to join the others yet, but the other three are enjoying climbing logs, swinging in a hammock and playing with toys in a 16-square-foot pen.
Staff members and volunteers are serving as moderators for discussions about the animals and their activities. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, there will be an online Wildlife Book Club meeting to discuss “Two in the Far North” by Margaret Murie. Each month, the club discusses a book that dives into wildlife, ecology or natural history.
To check out the Critter Cams, go to wildlifecenter.org/critter-corner/critter-cam-landing.
And if you can’t get enough wildlife action, try signing up for the Richmond Falcon Cam, which is presented at dgif.virginia.gov/falcon-cam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.