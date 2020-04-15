Students in kindergarten through 12th grade have until May 1 to submit essays about the importance of helping others.
The sixth annual My Help List contest is asking students to explain in 150 words or fewer what they have done or could do to help someone else.
Winners will be chosen in four categories: kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; and ninth through 12th grade. Each winner will receive a $100 prize, which will be presented on May 14.
Send entries to Alex-Zan/My Help List at 509 Rougemont Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
For information, email alezzan@i-c.net or call (434) 202-0773.
