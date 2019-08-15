Soprano Bonnie Samuel is teaming up with her musical colleagues for the 26th annual “Bonnie and Friends” vocal concert, which will be filled with selections from “The King and I,” “Cinderella,” “The Fantasticks” and other popular Broadway musicals, plus some overlooked gems.
The concert, at 3 p.m. Sunday in Gillum Hall at Crozet Baptist Church, will include performances by mezzo-soprano Violet Houser, tenor David Collyer and bass Chuck Miller. The ensemble will include soprano Mae Sligh, altos Robin McElwee and Darlene Wheatley and tenor Ed Bain. Pianist Jean Wagner will accompany the singers.
Samuel will sing solos from “The King and I” and “Sweeney Todd,” plus “Life is a Song,” a forgotten gem from the 1930s. She also will sing “Christopher Robin Is Saying His Prayers” from “Fourteen Songs from A.A. Milne’s ‘When We Were Very Young.’’’
Listen for two lighthearted Christmas pieces, a different take on “Stouthearted Men” from “The New Moon” and a sacred selection, “What God Can Do” by Nancy Price and Don Besig.
Admission is free. There is plenty of parking at the church, which is at 5804 St. George Ave. in Crozet. For information, call (540) 456-6433.