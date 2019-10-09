The Festy will have a new location this year, but organizers say the festival’s commitment to its mission remains the same.
This year’s music festival is moving from the rural Lockn’ site in Arrington to IX Art Park in downtown Charlottesville to celebrate its 10th season of shows. In addition to making the trek faster for Charlottesville music fans, the venue two blocks from the Downtown Mall is helping the festival meet its environmental responsibility goals, producer Michael Allenby said.
“People driving into the country was the biggest carbon footprint,” Allenby said. “We removed the camping operation and moved [the festival] into town.”
Attendance is expected to be around last year’s 3,000 mark, but cars and trucks won’t be taking exhaust fumes into rural Nelson County. There won’t be parking at the festival site, but shuttles to the offsite parking areas will run all weekend. Many Charlottesville attendees will be able to walk to the IX site, ride a bike or take a bus there.
The move also eliminated the trash generated by a weekend of camping, Allenby said. The new location will help the festival stay “environmental, family-friendly and mindful,” he said.
Friday’s lineup includes Jeremy Garrett’s Bluegrass Jam at noon, David Wax Museum at 2 p.m., Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad at 4 p.m., Rubblebucket at 6 p.m., Robert Randolph and the Family Band at 8 p.m. and two shows on the club stage — Fireside Collective at 10 p.m. and Adar at midnight.
On Saturday, performances resume with Agents of Good Roots at noon, The Dead Tongues at 2 p.m., Kendall Street Company at 4 p.m., Della Mae at 6 p.m. and Dawes at 8 p.m., plus shows on the club stage by Jackie Venson at 10 p.m. and Down North at midnight.
Sunday’s schedule starts with Rev. Sekou & the Freedom Fighters at noon, followed by Erin and the Wildfire at 2 p.m., Anders Osborne at 4 p.m., Langhorne Slim & the Long at Last Band at 6 p.m. and Samantha Fish at 8 p.m.
For the second part of this year’s “Music and Mindfulness” festival theme, a full slate of mindfulness activities awaits to tempt people across the spectrum from newbies to sages. From the Yoga Lounge to the food court, there will be plenty of creature comforts.
Friday’s activities include Yin Yoga with Flydog in the Yoga Lounge at noon, followed by “A Mindful Journey Along with Breath” with Mindful Mountain Yoga at 1:30 p.m.; guided meditation with Insight Meditation in Studio IX at 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Flow to Yin Yoga with Flydog in the Yoga Lounge at 2 and 4 p.m.; “Digestion, Your Brain and Music” with Devon Byrne at 3:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; “Inner Power, Calming Breath” with Dorisse Breathing at 5:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; and “A Contemplative Conversation with James Searl of Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad” at 7:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge.
Groove & Flow Yoga with Liz Reynolds will start Saturday’s mindfulness offerings at 11:05 a.m. on the Main Stage. Also offered will be Slow Flow Yoga with Vanessa Bullard of Hot Yoga at noon in the Yoga Lounge; Creative Arts Therapy at 1:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; Guided Meditation with Insight Meditation in Studio IX at 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Vinyasa Yoga with Bullard at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; Sound Meditation at 3:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; a Dawes panel discussion about how music unites, Charlottesville in the news and Festy’s 10th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; and “A Contemplative Conversation with David Wax Museum” at 7:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge.
Sunday’s offerings begin with “Mindfully Moving from Your Middle” with Faith Levine of Posture Studio at noon in the Yoga Lounge, followed by “CBD — How It Can Be Used to Reduce Anxiety” at 1:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; Guided Meditation with Insight Meditation at 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Studio Ix; “Yoga with Myofascial Release” with Elaine Waksmunski from Posture Studio at 2 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; Yoga Nidra with Lynsey McKeown at 3:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; Gentle Mindful Flow with Monica Buckley of Posture Studio at 4 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge; and Musical Rhythmic Body with Madeline Sales at 5:30 p.m. in the Yoga Lounge.
Children will have their own packed slate of activities in the festival’s Kids’ Zone, starting with the Front Porch Instrument Petting Zoo, which will take place from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Friday’s fun includes Nature Crafts with Little Planets at 3 p.m., a kids’ tie-dye workshop at 5:30 p.m., Balloon Art with Freckles n’ Friends at 6 p.m. and One World Drumming with Jim Gagnon at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s attractions include face painting and glitter tattoos at noon and costume- and instrument -making workshops at 1:30 p.m., all in the Kids’ Zone; kids’ yoga at 3 and 5:30 p.m. at Bend Yoga Dome; the Kids’ Parade at 3:30 p.m. in the Kids’ Zone; arts and crafts with The Hive at 4 p.m. in the Kids’ Zone; a magic show at 6 p.m.; and Music and Stories with Jim Gagnon at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s offerings include a Wildrock workshop at noon and Blue Ridge Music Together at 1:30 p.m., both in the Kids’ Zone; kids’ yoga at 3 p.m. at Bend Yoga Dome; and Balloons & Bubbles with Freckles N’ Friends at 3 p.m., a nature walk with One Forest at 4 p.m. and another kids’ tie-dye workshop at 5 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, music fans will be able to choose how much time they’d like to spend attending events as a family and how many events they’d rather enjoy as date-night or me-time options.
Little Planets will be able to schedule babysitting sessions so parents can attend sets by their favorite bands, Allenby said. “We have a service for on-site child care as well,” Allenby said.
Plan your festival itinerary by checking out the offerings at thefesty.com.
