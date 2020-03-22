Will Overman will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday as part of The Front Porch's new Save the Music streaming concert series on Facebook and Instagram. 

Concerts will be streamed at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, giving listeners a chance to hear local performers from home.

Mark your calendars for performances on Friday with John Kelly and Rusty Speidel; March 31 with Dropping Julia; April 3 with Genna Matthew and Friends; April 7 with Thomas Gunn, Jason Pollock and Maryline Meyer; April 10 with Emily Morrison, Gabe Robey and Friends; April 14 with Adam Larrabee and Friends; April 17 with Michael Clem Trio; April 21 with Boxed Lunch; April 24 with Mariana Bell; and April 28 with Richelle Claiborne.

For links and information, go to frontporchcville.org.

