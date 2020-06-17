IX Art Park will be reopening The Looking Glass, its interactive art museum, on Saturday.
Tours of the immersive exploration of touch, sound, color and movement will be offered every other hour from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The 3,000-square-foot attraction, which opened in January, is the first of its kind in Virginia and among only a few similar immersive art museum spaces on the East Coast. It offers visitors a chance to encounter a 50-foot caterpillar, meet a family of gnomes, learn how to influence large digital projections and take a break in a jungle hammock.
Set up as an enchanted forest, The Looking Glass offers visitors a chance to walk through art installations created by more than a dozen local artists, including interior designer John Owen, textile artist Brielle DuFlon, mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson, technology artist Jeff DoBrow, muralist and sculptor Chicho Lorenzo, mixed-media and felting artist Katarzyna Borek, muralist, Agnieszka Zabawa, painter and sculptor Beatrix Ost, photographer Aaron Farrington, painter Bernie McCabe, glassblower Minh Martin, creature builder Joe Vena, sound designer Michael Moxham and lighting designer James Cunningham.
To keep the experience safe and in line with COVID-19 pandemic health and safety precautions, no more that 10 people will be able to enter at a time. Latex gloves interfere with some of the technology employed in the art museum, so each person will be given a clean pair of cotton gloves to wear during the visit. Gloves are collected after each visit and washed for other guests to use. Wear a mask if you can; some disposable masks will be available if you can’t. While you’re enjoying the immersive experience, be sure to keep proper 6-foot distances.
Strict cleaning protocols also are in place to make sure doorknobs, sinks, toilets and other hard surfaces are constantly wiped down and disinfected — and that’s just for starters.
General admission is $15; it’s $12 for ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. A four-ticket family pack is $48. On Thursdays and Sundays, admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Reservations and payments are required ahead of time on Eventbrite; get all the details online at ixartpark.org.
