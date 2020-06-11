Online voting continues through 6 p.m. Friday for the first group of contestants in this year's digital "Charlottesville's Got Talent" competition at the Paramount Theater.
Voting for the second group of local performers will begin at 10 a.m. Monday; fans can vote for the third group starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The video capturing the most votes in each group will advance to the finale, and the grand-prize winner will get the opportunity to perform at a future Paramount event.
To vote, or to learn more about the event, go online to theparamount.net
