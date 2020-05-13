Listeners who pick up a copy of “Ransomed Healed Restored Forgiven,” Cutting Crew’s new album, might be forgiven for hearing the opening lyrics to “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” a bit differently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Relax; the new project, released April 24, isn’t a case of “Cutting Crew trying to cash in on people’s pain,” founder Nick van Eede said with a warm chuckle.
Fans of the chart-topping English pop-rock band already know that the song, penned by van Eede, was the lead single from the group’s debut studio album, “Broadcast,” back in 1986. The international hit now is one of the tracks on Cutting Crew’s new album, which gives 10 of the band’s hits a reboot with the help of the Prague and Slovenia Philharmonic Orchestras. The collection is on the August Day label.
Film fans who weren’t around in 1986 have heard “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” in “The Lego Batman Movie,” and television buffs will remember it from “Stranger Things.” The new album gives fans of all ages a chance to enjoy Cutting Crew’s work in vivid arrangements for band and orchestra. If you aren’t yet familiar with “One for the Mockingbird,” “I’ve Been in Love Before” and other hits by the band, here’s your chance to catch up and enjoy.
And for van Eede, hearing listeners’ reactions to the songs never gets old.
“For 35 years now, I’ve heard people tell me what the music has meant to them,” he said. “Music has always been the healer.”
And for almost all that time, managers, record company higher-ups and fans have kept telling van Eede that “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” in particular “would go beautifully with an orchestra.”
But getting the new album into fans’ hands took a little persuading, because van Eede wanted to be sure the new project wouldn’t have “that cheesy orchestra sound from the ‘70s,” he said with a chuckle. Van Eede listens to plenty of classical music — “I’ve always loved it,” he said — so he knew a high-quality, creative project with a bit of bite was possible.
“We needed to keep it a little edgy and a little challenging and different,” van Eede said.
His love for classical music came in handy while he was working with the arranger. If van Eede had a specific sound in mind for a particular song, he’d suggest a composer to get a musical mood across.
“Berlin in Winter,” for example? “Russian, obviously,” perhaps in a Dmitri Shostakovich vein, van Eede said. Recommending pastoral sounds by Ralph Vaughan Williams also helped convey the rural English feel he sought in other instances.
Van Eede said the relieved arranger preferred this approach to one he’d had to take with other rockers that had involved writing and recording multiple arrangements, only to be told that they weren’t quite what the bands had in mind.
The singer and guitarist is making the best of his time at home during the pandemic by snuggling his rescue greyhounds and focusing on songwriting.
“Without being facetious, we have a little time on our hands, don’t we?” he said with a laugh. “I’m in a farmhouse with dogs and everything, so I’m very, very fortunate. So I’m noticing all kinds of details.”
Van Eede can’t help wondering how much the music industry will change after the pandemic yanked the emergency brakes on the patterns of recording, marketing and touring that bands and labels have grown accustomed to over the years. There’s a chance that, thanks to technology and a new sense of urgency, long gaps for musicians and long waits for fans between releases may become a thing of the past.
“In the future, nothing will ever be the same,” he said. “Everybody’s proving that they can make it happen tomorrow.”
He won’t mind. He’d welcome a process that’s more streamlined and “a little less fussy.”
“I cut my teeth during the punk movement,” van Eede said. “We did everything really fast. Too skinny. Too fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.