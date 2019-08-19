Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its popular "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" Tour back on the road, and a stop at Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena is planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
The show started small, reaching 12,000 audience members in 1999. It eventually reached 9 million fans with a well-received format that late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O'Neill called "rock theater," grossing $377 million over the course of 1,224 performances. The new 66-city, 109-performance tour will begin Nov. 13 and end Dec. 30.
The Winter Tour 2019 is starting its "12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration" program on Tuesday, giving fans who sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com exclusive access to tickets before sales open to the general public. Presales for TSO fan club members will begin on Sept. 4 for tour dates through Nov. 30, and on Sept. 5 for concerts from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, which includes the Charlottesville show. Details are available online at trans-siberian.com.
For details, go online to johnpauljonesarena.com.