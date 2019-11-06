John Paul Jones Arena has added two new shows to its 2020 schedule. Trevor Noah will appear at 8 p.m. Feb. 14, and the Harlem Globetrotters will return at 7 p.m. March 12.

Noah, a comedian who's the host of “The Daily Show,” will bring his extended Loud & Clear Tour, which has sold out 75 North American shows this year.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, trevornoah.com/shows and the arena’s box office.

The Harlem Globetrotters’s Pushing the Limits Tour will take more than 280 games across North America through April. There will be a live world record attempt at every game, and many markets will include a glow-in-the-dark performance.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com, harlemglobetrotters.com and the arena’s box office.

