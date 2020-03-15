The Tuesday Evening Concert Series event by violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes, originally scheduled for Tuesday in Cabell Hall Auditorium, has been canceled.
Series subscribers may choose to get a refund for this concert or a letter for tax purposes. Patrons who bought individual tickets to the concert have been contacted by the series.
