Virginia Public Media will launch the second season of “Untamed: Life Is Wild,” at 8 p.m. Thursday. The series offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Virginia Wildlife Center and its ongoing work to save wildlife.
The new season of 13 half-hour episodes will focus on such topics as lead poisoning in bald eagles, bird migration and making a case for indoor cats.
The show can be seen on WHTJ in Charlottesville, WVPT in Harrisonburg and WCVE in Richmond. Episodes also will be streamed live on the Wildlife Center and VPM websites and the Science Matters Facebook pages.
To learn more about the series and check out episodes from the first season, go to wildlifecenter.org/untamed-compendium.
